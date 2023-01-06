ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County residents can now buy their 2023 dog licenses from Auditor David Thomas’ mobile dog license venues. State law requires owners purchase a license between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 for all dogs older than three months.
The mobile license venues will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Ashtabula Pet Supplies Plus across from Wal-Mart, and from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at Tractor Supply.
Thomas and Office Manager Sue Belden will be on-site to sell 2023 dog licenses and answer any questions about the Auditor’s Office.
“We held several mobile license sales across the county in my first term,” Thomas said. “We found them to be very successful for residents who don’t want to come to Jefferson or purchase their license online.”
Dog licenses alert the dog warden of official ownership and the owner’s contact information if a dog becomes lost or a concern arises. The fees help with shelter costs and dog warden funds.
Licenses are $12 for a one-year tag, $36 for a three-year tag, and $120 for a lifetime tag.
“Folks can purchase a license on our website for a small fee, via mail, in person at our Jefferson Office, or at one of nine registrars throughout the county,” Thomas said.
So far, 2023 dog license sales are strong, with more than 4,000 licenses sold.
Sales for licenses occur throughout the year for dog owners who get a new dog or move to the area. In the past few years, dog license sales have exceeded 10,000 each year.
For this month’s mobile sales, residents only need to bring cash or a check to purchase the license, no documents or forms are required. Pet Supplies Plus and Tractor Supply are pet friendly so dogs of all sizes are welcome.
