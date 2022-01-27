Two local fire departments will receive Multi-Agency Radio Communication System (MARCS) grants, which were funded through the state operating budget, State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, R-Ashtabula, said.
Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department will receive $16,170 to provide new equipment and Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department will receive $39,500.
The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident.
“It is imperative our first responders have state of the art equipment,” Fowler Arthur said. “This funding will help to ensure their equipment is updated to allow them to perform to the best of their abilities.”
Fowler Arthur said she’s pleased to see money returning to Ashtabula County.
The grants total $3.5 million and were awarded to 212 fire departments in 67 counties throughout Ohio.
Priority funding went to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort, as well as departments that showed they were prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon receiving the award.
