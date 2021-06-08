Fresh farm produce, corn, peaches, honey, jams, jelly, flowers and more are ready for the picking at two area farmers markets.
The Jefferson and Geneva farmers markets will open for the season on Saturday, organizers said.
The Jefferson Farmers Market will be every Saturday in the Jefferson Historical Society’s parking lot at 42 E. Jefferson St. The market opens in mid-June and continues through mid-October.
Last year, despite the pandemic, the market was busier than ever, said Debbie Senger, one of the organizers.
The Geneva Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at Geneva United Methodist Church, 89 S. Broadway — rain or shine.
Interested vendors or entertainers should call the Geneva UMC at 440-466-2817 or email genevaumchurch@windstream.net. No charge for space, but freewill offerings appreciated.
Farmers markets were able to reopen last year for the garden season because fresh produce sales qualified them as essential businesses.
Organizers were given two pages of rules to follow, such as required masks, social distancing in checkout lines, regular sanitation procedures, regular disinfection of surfaces and space between booths. And customers are no longer allowed to handle produce before buying it.
As the weather turns to late summer and early fall in northeast Ohio, area farmers markets are expects to grow and area residents and visitors alike can enjoy the home-grown goodness of local fruits and vegetables.
For more information, check out the Ashtabula County Local Food Guide put out by the Ohio State Extension and Ashtabula Local Food. The guide contains information about local farmers’ markets, as well as farms and other food producers from around the county.
A digital version of the food guide can be downloaded at ashtabulalocalfood.org/local-food-guide/.
