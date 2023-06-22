CONNEAUT — Two people were injured and one was transported to a Cleveland hospital by helicopter after a crash on Interstate 90 on Tuesday afternoon, Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee said.
Lee said first responders received the call at 2:18 p.m. for a four-vehicle accident near mile marker 240 in the westbound lane of I-90. The crash involved a tractor trailer, a sedan, an SUV and a motorcycle, he said.
“The motorcycle was behind the rest of them, and wasn’t going to be able to slow down in time, and he had to jump off the bike,” Lee said. “He was uninjured.”
Two people were transported to UH Conneaut, and one was flown to UH in Cleveland, Lee said. He said he does not know the status of the person transported to Cleveland.
The sedan took the brunt of the impact from the semi, and a person had to be cut from the back of the sedan, Lee said.
The Conneaut Fire Department cleared the scene between 3 and 3:30 p.m., he said.
