JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Trustees Scott Barber and John Boczar face a challenge from Joseph Kalas in the 2021 trustee election with two seats available.
Barber has been a trustee for four years after serving on the zoning bard in 2016 and 2017 and has been chairman of the board since 2020. He said one of the township’s major accomplishments was paving all dirt roads in the township, including Giddings, Black Seat, Stumpville and chip seal on Beatty Road and Overly Road (with Denmark Township).
Barber said other accomplishments include spring clean up days, the purshase of a dump truck and plow as well as improving the entrance to the township garage and meeting room. He has been a teacher in the Jefferson Area Local School District for 31 years.
Boczar has been a trustee for the past 12 years and said he has been active working on grant applications with state and local officials, obtaining quotes for insurance policies and many other administrative duties.
“As township representative for the [Jefferson] Rescue District Board, I participate in equipment purchase, personnel pay and benefits and membership donations,” Boczar said.
“Some of the bigger challenges ahead are increasing costs for roadway equipment and updating ambulances ... I would like to continue to serve both boards to look for new grants to supplement local revenue,” he said
Kalas is the newcomer to the trustee race but he has served on the township’s zoning board. Kalas lives on a farm and works for the Ashtabula County Road Department. He said he was an Eagle Scout and is good working with machinery.
