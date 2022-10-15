A Republican incumbent and an Independent former sheriff are vying for a seat on the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners.
Billy Johnson
A lifelong Ashtabula resident, former Ashtabula County Sheriff Billy Johnson, 73, is running as an Independent candidate for the seat currently held by Casey Kozlowski on the County Board of Commissioners.
“I am running because I believe there is a need for an independent voice concerning the major issues currently facing the citizens of Ashtabula County,” he said.
“The important decisions that need to be made should not be clouded by party politics. Rather, the focus should be on what’s in the best interest of all our county’s residents and businesses moving forward.”
In Johnson’s 28 years as sheriff (seven terms), he worked hand-in-hand with many of our county’s commissioners and department heads. His responsibilities included preparing and operating under my office’s multi-million dollar budgets.
“I helped in the organization and implementation of our county’s 911, central dispatch and MARCS radio systems,” he said. “In my position as sheriff I gained first-hand knowledge of the many important issues within our county.””
Johnson believes the two biggest issues facing the commissioners are the mandated upgrade an/or replacement of the county jail and the future of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. Neither of which have made any progress towards a resolution since the beginning of the year, he said.
“Delaying inevitable decisions for personal political gain is certainly not in our citizens’ best interest,” he said.
“Our county has been awarded $18.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act — $9.4 million in 2022 and another $9.4 million in 2023. This is in addition to the county’s general fund budget. Using this money for temporary wish lists will leave us struggling to meet future budgets and mandates.”
As for the jail situation, Johnson said the county is on the verge of a federal consent decree in which the county will relinquish control of decisions regarding the jail’s operation.
“Those millions of taxpayer dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act have sat under utilized when they could be applied towards the cost of refurbishing and expansion of the current facility or towards the construction of a new one. In turn, lessening the burden on local taxpayers,” he said.
Johnson also believes the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake has statistically proven itself to be a profitable asset for the county both directly and indirectly.
“There have been numerous politically motivated and misleading claims made concerning its viability,” he said. “The true facts show the lodge is not a drain on the county’s budget. When added up, the transfer tax, bed tax, local contributions and the income from the lodge itself result in all payments and bond obligations being met with a profit that increases each year.”
Johnson said the lodge is on pace to profit by $600,000. He got these figures from the commissioners’ office, he said.
“Our county’s ever expanding tourism industry is directly affected by the unquestionable success of our lodge,” he said. “Postponing and stalling a decision (until after the November election) on such a vital asset does a disservice to us all ... the lodge needs to stay under local control and not given away over partisan politics.”
On the home front, Johnson and his wife, Connie, have been married for 49 years. Together, they raised two daughters, Nicole and Kelsey, both happily married. The Johnsons are blessed with a grandson and soon a granddaughter.
A 1968 graduate of St. John High School, Johnson was a 1970-76 member of the Ohio National Guard attending non-commissioned officers school, achieving rank of E-5.
He attended Kent State University at Ashtabula, and was inducted into the St. John Alumni Hall of Fame in 2017.
Before being elected and serving as the county’s sheriff from 1993 to 2021, Johnson worked as a Hulett operator for Union and A&B Dock in Ashtabula. He also served as a sheriff’s deputy for 11 years.
These days, he’s enjoying retirement.
“I keep busy with remodeling and wlandscape projects and volunteering at St. Joseph Cemetery,” he said. “In closing, let me say, together as a community we are given the responsibility to show our approval or disapproval of the job done by our elected officials, regarding critical issues at the ballot box ... my desire to be an independent voice in the direction our county takes moving forward without any political influences. I will serve in you ub the citizens best interests. I ask for your vote on Nov. 8.”
His campaign phone number is 440-969-4956, or he can be reached by email at billyjohnson44004@gmail.com.
Casey Kozlowski
The Republican incumbent, Casey Kozlowski, 35, is running for re-election because he believes while the board has made great progress, there’s still more to do.
“I want to build off my successes which have included restoring the county’s recycling program, finalizing the county’s new 911 dispatch center, fiscally conservative budgeting and transitioning the public defender’s office to a publicly accountable agency with a state-paid building,” he said.
A lifelong resident of Ashtabula County, Kozlowski has served on the Board of Commissioners since 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He’s proud of his accomplishments, which include restoring the countywide recycling program, bringing back the tire and household waste collection events and moving the county into the 21st century with a new state of the art 911 dispatch center.
During his tenure, the commissioners have been successful in securing millions of dollars in grants that have helped with projects such as the fairground improvements, enhancements to county facilities, his fiscally conservative approach to finances helped lead to an increase in the county’s bond rating and he helped introduce programs to provide grants to businesses as they struggled during the pandemic.
“We also updated the county’s comprehensive plan, which was last updated in 2003, and we have been successful in moving several large economic development projects forward in the county leading to more job opportunities for residents and bringing us to a point of record low unemployment,” he said. “I feel we have made a lot happen, and this is just the beginning, there is much more work to do.”
Kozlowski grew up in Pierpont and attended Pymatuning Valley schools. His educational background includes a bachelor of science degree in applied management at Ohio University, and an associate of arts degree from Lakeland Community College.
He has served as State Representative for the 99th Ohio House District, and was an elected member of the Pymatuning Valley Board of Education. Previously, he was employed as a business manager for a local company.
“I feel those positions helped me prepare for the position I’m in today,” he said. “In addition, I come from a family that owned small businesses and I always recognized that by working hard you can accomplish much and that is the passion I bring to this position.”
Kozlowski believes the most pressing issues facing the commissioners today are economic development, maintaining proper budgeting and improving the quality of life for our residents.
“I’ve always believed in listening to people and offering opportunities for residents to participate such as with our traveling meetings and coffee with the commissioner segments, they have all been great outlets so that I can talk with residents and be better at the job that I do,” he said.
Kozlowski is a member of the Ashtabula Lions Club, Ashtabula Rotary Club, Ashtabula County Farm Bureau, board member of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio and he’s also served as Board President and as chair of the Northeast Ohio Consortium of Governments.
When not on the job, he enjoys hiking, camping, traveling, spending time with friends and family and enjoying the many attributes Ashtabula County has to offer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.