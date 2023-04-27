JEFFERSON — Voters in the May primary will have two Democratic candidates vying for the city’s top spot: newcomber Evangela Moore and City Manager Jim Timonere.
The winner will face Republican Kevin Grippi, come November.
Endorsed by the Ashtabula County Democratic Party, City Manager Jim Timonere is running for re-election.
A lifelong Ashtabula resident, Timonere says he didn’t just “show up” when he decided to run for city manager in 2010.
“For years prior, I attended Ashtabula City Council and school board meetings and served on boards and committees not only for the city but throughout the State of Ohio,” he said. “Serving as president of the Ashtabula Area Chamber of Commerce, I was able to assist businesses in our local economy with retention, expansion and attraction efforts.”
A graduate of St. John High School, Timonere holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Kent State University and worked in management positions most of his life.
“My staff and I have secured millions of dollars in grant funding, and I know budgeting and government fund accounting,” he said. “I have demonstrated these skills and the ability to work with our unions, as well as local, state and federal partners to advance our city.”
Throughout his 12 years in office, Timonere and his staff have brought millions of dollars in grant funding to the city to offset the costs of several projects.
“With my business background and ability to negotiate, the city has been positioned for development and we are seeing the results of our hard work,” he said.
“In 2022, over $100 million in construction permits were issued for projects. This includes 17 housing starts, a hotel, and the new patient tower at ACMC.”
Among his accomplishments, Timonere serves on Ashtabula County Medical Center’s Board of Directors and worked hard to keep them in the city. There’s renewed interest in Main Avenue and he’s instituted various development incentives which are being used to attract development, he said.
In 2019, he received the Growth Partnership Young Economic Leader Award.
“We have built incredible relationships with developers and individuals investing in our community which in turn has led to multi-million-dollar investments,” he said. “It is my goal to continue the economic development progress we are experiencing. Our Main Avenue is now becoming a hub for excitement because developers have faith in our city and see the commitments we are making to development.”
Timonere and staff are also working on the city’s housing stock, both current and new.
“We need all levels of housing in the city,” he said. “We will continue to make the city attractive to developers and homeowners and I will advocate for the incentives we already put in place, as well as any new incentives that come along to further these development opportunities.”
In the future, Timonere plans to continue to apply for grants, bring curbside recycling to the entire city, and repair and/or replace infrastructure, including roads and storm and sanitary sewers.
Timonere and his wife, Janice, a teacher at Lakeside High School, have a son, Jimmy, and daughter, Jenna.
Democrat Evangela “Angie” Moore
Moore, a local business woman, hopes to unseat Timonere in the primary election.
If elected, she will bring a positive change to the city’s neighborhoods — “taking back our city, our streets and our community starts with us,” according to her campaign poster.
Republican Kevin Grippi
Ashtabula resident, Kevin Grippi, known for his volunteerism as a Rotarian, as well as for his involvement with Little League will face the winner of the primary election in November.
His experience includes grant supervisor for the city of Mentor and he’s worked as client advisor and project manager at Smolen Engineering for nearly 17 years.
Ashtabula City Solicitor, Cecilia Cooper, and Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio, both Democrats, face no opposition in the primary.
