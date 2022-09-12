NEW LYME TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the deaths of two Orwell residents in the New Lyme Wildlife Area. A passerby discovered the bodies around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.
Ashtabula County sheriff's deputies first responded to the call, followed by OHP, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division, OHP Lt. Dan Jesse said Monday morning.
"There are suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident," Jesse said. "It's something we are working on."
The male victim is 34 years old; the female, 31, he said.
OHP, the agency in charge of the investigation, spent Sunday processing the scene, he said.
"The investigation leads us to believe they died early Sunday morning, Jesse said.
It's an on-going investigation, he said.
