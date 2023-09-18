MORGAN TOWNSHIP — A Jefferson Area High School graduate with an associate’s degree in accounting, Tamara Smith, is challenging incumbent Marie Lesko Silbaugh for the fiscal officer’s seat in Morgan Township.
The women will face off in the Nov. 7 election.
Smith
Smith, 46, has volunteered and worn many hats for activities and groups, including the parent-teacher organization. She served as treasurer for People for Parks, a Political Action Committee for the Ashtabula County Metroparks.
“As a committee, we held fundraisers, events and successfully campaigned through various community outreach events,” she said. “Some of my duties as treasurer included paying invoices/expenses, keeping books balanced with bank statements, making deposits, financial reports from fundraisers, attending/reporting at committee meetings and other financial activities.”
She also served as treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 41 and Jefferson and Jefferson Area Music Boosters. She served as secretary and pack trainer for Cub Scout Pack 3155 – Rock Creek, a board member for Jefferson Area Girls Softball, and the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival as a board member, bridge chair and treasurer.
Smith is running for fiscal officer because she wants to give back to her community and serve her community.
“I have been a resident of Morgan Township for almost my whole adult life and currently reside in Rock Creek,” she said. “I felt fiscal officer would be a good position for me to use my education, work and volunteer experience to benefit my township.”
She lives in Rock Creek with her husband, son and two dogs.
“We enjoy many outdoor activities that include camping, walking/hiking and riding ATV’s,” she said. “Exploring new hobbies since our children are now grown and we are almost empty nesters.”
Silbaugh
The incumbent Marie Lesko Silbaugh, 56, has held the office since 2014, when she was first appointed.
She is also a graduate of Jefferson Area High School and holds an associate’s degree in healthcare administration.
“There are numerous reasons as to why I am seeking re-election, some of which are: during my time in office, Morgan Township has created a very sound fiscal policy and structure,” she said. “I have worked diligently to put budgets in place each year to help ensure the taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely. I work hard at seeing that Morgan Township stays on the path of wise and smart spending, but also being able to save for the future, as well.”
She boasts nearly 10 years of fiscal officer experience, where she’s dealt with budgets, budget projections and navigating the state UAN accounting system.
“I have gone through several required state audits and have had clean audits each time,” she said. “I also have experience in handling all of the Covid Funding that was made available by the state and government, all the while making sure we followed the special rules and guidelines set forth with accepting these funds.”
Silbaugh has been involved with the Morgan Hose Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years, helping with their different fundraising events. She’s a past board member of the Rock Creek Public Library and South Central Ambulance District.
“While my son was in football, I was involved with the Falcon End Zone Club,” she said. “I have helped the Valley Community Growth Connection with their reverse raffle fundraising event for the splash pad in Rome Township.”
Moving forward, she wants to continue to monitor the funding for the road improvement plan that was put in place in 2017. She also wants to make sure taxpayer monies are used efficiently.
“Through careful budgeting, Morgan Township has been able to purchase a new fire truck, a midsize dump truck and snowplow, a heavy duty trailer and a new excavator for the road department,” she said. “We have been able to make road improvements, purchase needed equipment and still save for the future due to sound fiscal budgeting that is taking place.”
Silbaugh is married with four children, and five grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoys reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
