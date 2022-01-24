Two Ashtabula County families were left homeless on Saturday after firefighters from multiple departments battled two separate blazes in frigid temperatures.
One of the fires started late Friday afternoon in Richmond Township. Firefighters from Pierpont, Andover, Dorset, Sheffield and Monroe townships were able to keep the fire contained to the second story of the home at 2378 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, said Pierpont Township Fire Chief Tom Marshall.
He said there was fire coming out of the front of the house on the second story when they arrived on the scene.
Marshall said he checked the home out around 10 a.m. and there were no signs of hot spots and witnesses indicated there didn’t appear to be any issues around noon, but that changed quickly.
“It rekindled at 2:48 p.m. [on Saturday],” Marshall said. He said fire was coming from all three sides of the building when they arrived on the scene.
Marshall said renters lived in the home, but he was unsure how many people will need to find a new place to live. He said the building is now a total loss. He said firefighters from Pierpont, Andover, Sheffield, Dorset, North Shenango, Pa., and Holiday Camplands battled the blaze on Saturday.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office was scheduled to come to the scene today, but that may not occur because the structure is a total loss and unstable, Marshall said. He said he would talk with the fire marshal’s office and they would make a decision at that time.
In Harpersfield Township, firefighters were called around 5:50 a.m. for a fire at 748 Route 534, said Harpersfield Fire Chief Frank Henry. He said the former Harpersfield Grange Hall was being used as a residence and four people were residing there.
Henry said firefighters from the Harpersfield, Geneva, Austinburg and Madison fire departments battled the blaze and were on the scene for five hours. He said the structure was destroyed.
“It is a total loss. It was a defensive fire from the beginning,” Henry said. He said the amount of fire and smoke coming from the building made it a defensive fire quickly.
Henry said the Red Cross was assisting the victims. He said the cause of the fire is undetermined because of the damage to the building.
