ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Life for children in the care of Ashtabula County Children Services is never easy, but a trust fund to make their lives a little better is a helpful tool for the organization, said ACCS Executive Director Tania Burnett.
The trust fund is made possible by area clubs, organizations and individuals and has been around for decades, Burnett said.
A recent donation of $2,600 to the ACCS Board Children’s Trust Fund is just another example of how area residents can make a difference in the life of a child, Burnett said.
She said it could be used for classroom fees, Christmas presents or other financial needs the child might have.
Burnett said the trust fund has one large golf outing each year that can raise as much as $3,000 and another $10,000 is generally donated to the fund, often around Christmas.
The Geneva Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 2243 Auxiliary recently donated $2,600 to the trust fund.
“The Children’s Trust Fund is used to provide opportunities for the children in the care of ACCSB to participate in “extra” special events that are not otherwise funded such as sports, school dances and graduation,” Burnett said.
The Eagles Club does a lot of charity work in the area including support of the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, Ashtabula County food pantries and the Geneva Area City Schools to name a few.
Burnett said ACCS is willing to help support organizations raising money for the trust fund.
“We are willing to help promote,” she said.
“ACCSB accepts donations for the Children’s Trust Fund year round to support the kids,” she said. Donations may be sent to ACCB Children’s Trust Fund, 3914 C Court, Ashtabula, OH 44004.
