TRUMBULL TOWNSHIP — Voters will get to weigh in on the renewal of a 1-mill fire levy for Trumbull Township when they vote in next month’s primary election.
The 1-mill levy is a renewal, and will not result in any new taxes for homeowners in the township. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 per year.
This is the fire department’s only levy, said Trumbull Township Fire Chief James Clay.
Ron Tamburrino, chair of the township trustees, said the levy is used for operating expenses, which includes a number of different types of purchases.
The chief and assistant chief do a good job of securing grant funds to help augment the levy money, Tamburrino said.
One purchase the township would like to make this year or early next year is a new truck to respond to grass fires.
The truck needs to have four-wheel drive and be capable of hauling a trailer and pumping water, Tamburrino said. The truck the department currently has is a 1970s model, he said.
“The whole county has seen a lot of wildfires this year, because it’s been so dry this spring,” Tamburrino said. “Our old pickup is getting tired.” Trumbull Township had a good-sized brush fire about a month ago, and several departments responded via mutual aid.
Voters have been extremely supportive of the fire department in the past, Tamburrino said.
Residents have been big supporters of the fire department since Clay started with the department four years ago, he said.
