CONNEAUT — People unhappy about truck traffic going through the city can breathe a sigh of relief, as that phase of work on the city’s dredged material facility has been finished.
At a work session on Tuesday, City Manager Jim Hockaday told council the trucking through the city finished up in the middle of last week.
“They’re obviously still doing work internally,” he said. “There’s some topsoil and stuff like this they have to put on the outside of the berms, some grass-seeding, they have some additional stone work on some of the roadways that are internal to the actual facility itself, but all those materials are already on that site, so while there might be some trucks, all the trucks are internal to the site, they’re not coming out into the city anymore.”
The project is expected to be 100-percent complete by the end of the month, Hockaday said.
Change orders will have to be approved to reflect the exact amounts of supplies that were used.
“We will end up ultimately being under budget on the project as a whole,” he said.
Hockaday said he is happy with how the contractor has conducted the work.
Trucks have been bringing soil from a lot on Hatches Corners Road for months, in order to construct the new dredged material facility. The facility will separate dredged material into its component parts, which can then be sold.
The city is now waiting on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to see if the harbor will be able to be dredged this fall, Hockaday said.
A ribbon-cutting will likely take place near the end of this month.
In other business:
• The city has finished the requirements for the first phase of a lead and copper study required by the Ohio EPA, and Hockaday discussed the potential next steps in the process.
“Every drinking water purveyor that is publicly licensed in the state of Ohio has to provide them a GIS-based lead and copper survey of every water tap in their system, and the construction and makeup of not only the public side tap and lead, but also what the private side connection is comprised of,” Hockaday said.
“As far as what’s on our side of the line, we have very decent records of that. There might be one or two holes in it, but we have tap cards going back to the 1890s, so we have very thorough records of everything that’s been done on our side. But we have never maintained, nor have ever been responsible for, what happens on the private side, beyond the curb stop.”
The map the city has at the moment is sufficient for the first phase of the lead and copper survey, which is not due until October 2024, he said.
“We could turn it in as-is, now, however, we know ... there will be a phase two, they’re going to want more information,” Hockaday said. “We’d rather just keep going and get our work done here.”
The company that helped the city with the first phase, 120Water, has suggested mailing a survey to residents and having them identify the line coming into their house and sending that information to the city, Hockaday said.
Council President Jon Arcaro asked how the city would verify the responses to the survey, and Hockaday said random spot checks would be done to ensure the accuracy of the results.
The process would involve sending multiple notices to residents. Council also discussed some form of incentive, but no final decision was made.
• Hockaday said work is progressing on the Madison Street project.
There is some additional sidewalk work that may have to be included in the project, on the south side of the road from the old library to the apron of the post office driveway, he said.
“If we can fit it in the budget, I’d like to go ahead and grab that sidewalk while we’re there,” Hockaday said.
It would cost about $12,600.
Hockaday said he wants to see how the budget of the project works out before making a decision.
“I think it’s a pretty low cost, and we’re already there,” he said.
