CONNEAUT — Conversations about the volume of truck traffic moving through the city continued at a Conneaut City Council meeting on Monday night.
At the meeting, City Manager Jim Hockaday said he met last week with state officials for a check-in on the construction of a dredged material facility in the city’s harbor. A two-foot thick clay cap must be installed on the site, which has necessitated hauling tons of clay from south of Interstate 90 to the city’s harbor, via Broad Street.
Starting in 2020, dumping dredged material into Lake Erie was banned by state law, necessitating the construction of facilities in ports to handle the material. The facility in Conneaut will separate dredged material into its component parts, which can then be sold.
Hockaday said he asked representatives of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency if they had any suggestions to help cut down on the amount of dust kicked up by trucks bringing dirt to the site. Their recommendation was to increase the amount of water applied to an area to help wash the dust from trucks, but that could exacerbate other issues, Hockaday said.
“They did inspect the site, they were very pleased with the visit, the progress,” he said.
There have been several complaints from residents and members of council regarding the amount of dust created by the truck traffic.
At Monday night’s meeting, city resident Pat Carr asked a variety of questions regarding the project.
“As you know, we have excessive traffic on Broad Street,” she said. “Now, I know Broad Street is a busy street, we have truck traffic, but this goes beyond the pale. The traffic is unbelievable.”
Carr asked how many trucks are driving down the street per day.
Noise, dirt and dust are all issues that area residents are experiencing, she said.
“The speed limit north on Broad, from Lake Road, is only 25 miles per hour,” she said. “I think we should be patrolling that area, to see how fast they’re going.”
In addition to dust, council members also expressed concerns about the state of Broad Street, north of Lake Road.
There are a number of potholes and areas of damage to the northbound lane of the road.
Councilman Terry Moisio asked Hockaday if the trucking company had a bond with the city for road repair.
Hockaday said the company did not, but funds to repair the section of Broad Street had been built into the initial grant.
“It was our original intent to utilize any leftover dollars at the end of the project to potentially resurface that section,” Hockaday said.
Councilwoman Tammy Ledford said council members are concerned about the impact of the project.
“I live on Broad Street, so it was always on the front of my mind that this is going tough, it’s going to be a tough couple of months, and it is,” she said.
The city is doing everything it can to make sure people are doing what they need to do, Ledford said.
“We are thinking about these things,” she said.
Council has been considering how to use fees from the dredge facility, and they have been considering the long-term implications of the project, Ledford said.
Moisio said he wanted to work with the contractor on the project as best as possible and mitigate the issues.
Hockaday stressed the importance of the project.
“If we don’t do this project, you will no longer have a deep water port, nor will you have a marina,” he said. “It will all go away.”
The city has received grant funds to pay for the construction of the facility, he said.
The port is utilized by U.S. Steel to bring raw materials to the company’s steel mills in Pittsburgh, Hockaday said.
“One hundred percent of the steel that is made in Pittsburgh is transmitted through Conneaut’s port, and there is not an alternative route, and trucking is not an option,” he said.
In other business:
• Council approved a resolution awarding the contract for the city’s 2023 paving program to Geauga Highway Company.
The paving program will include work on sections of West, Saylem, Sherman, Russell, 12th, River, Tee and Pearl streets, Parish Road, and Lakeview and Nickle Plate avenues.
Council also approved a contract for work on Madison Street.
The road will be restored with new bricks, with on-street parking added along the north side of the road, and new street lighting.
The project increased significantly in cost due to inflation, Hockaday said. Council approved a budget amendment, the majority of which involved transferring funds from a variety of accounts to pay for the project.
• Hockaday said, after discussions with the Ohio Department of Transportation, he was recommending reducing the scope of the reconstruction of Broad Street between State and Jackson streets to be between State street and the railroad tracks.
“Originally, this project, when applied for in 2019, early ’20, the project was about $2.1 million in total construction cost,” he said. “We finished the pre-design and planning pieces. ODOT re-scores it and reevaluates cost prior to bid, and that project came back in at about $3.9 million. So it nearly doubled in total, overall cost during that time period, and that’s largely due to the cost of concrete and other materials.”
The city has tried to determine ways to reduce the cost or find more funding, Hockaday said.
“ODOT was recommending maybe a series of maybe scope changes,” he said. “They talked about taking it down to two lanes. Even once you took it from four to two, did all those things, it did not generate enough savings for us to complete the project. So we came up with a recommendation to actually shorten the length of the project.”
ODOT agreed to give the city an additional $200,000, bringing the ODOT funding for the project to $2 million.
The project is designed to create better community connectivity, Hockaday said.
“This is an alternative grade crossing that resulted in Broad Street being lower, underneath the tracks,” he said. “But it severed several roads, it obviously reduces walkability. Not doing this project would impact the soap-box derby, which is the longest continuously running soap-box regional in the United States.”
Hockaday said the plan is to break the project in half, and do the section of Broad Street from State Street to the tracks first, then apply for additional grant funding from ODOT to complete the balance of the project.
He thanked ODOT for allowing the city to change the scope of the project.
“They get it, they understand the other, more pedestrian and human elements of the project, and they don’t want to see those go, either,” Hockaday said.
