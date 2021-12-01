Trooper Cvengros is 2021 Ashtabula Post Trooper of the Year

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper James L. Cvengros has been selected as the 2021 Trooper of the Year at the Ashtabula post.
This is the second time Cvengros, 28, has been given the distinction, having received the award in 2018, as well, for his outstanding service at the Ashtabula Post.
“The troopers and dispatchers stationed at Ashtabula elected Trooper Cvengros based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public,” said OHP Lt. Martina J. Jackson, commander of the post.
Cvengros is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Awards to be announced at a later date.
Cvengros joined the Highway Patrol in April 2015 and was a member of the 159th Academy Class, earning his commission as a state trooper in 2016. He chose the OHP because of its reputation as one of the most prestigious law enforcement agencies in not only the state, but the country.
Originally from Niles and a 2011 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Cvengros also attended Kent State University.
Other Ohio Highway Patrol awards Cvengros has received in the past include:
• Criminal Patrol Awards in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017, for felony criminal arrests.
• Criminal Patrol Misdemeanor Award in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017, for misdemeanor criminal arrests.
• Blue Max Recognition Award in 2018 for recovered stolen vehicles.
• Ashtabula Post Trooper of the Year Award in 2018.
• Physical Fitness Award.
• Safe Driving Award.
“He continues to maintain those high standards on a daily basis,” Jackson said.
