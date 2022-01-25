JEFFERSON — A trial date has been set in the case of Douglas J. Haines, of Andover, according to court records.
Haines was arraigned on Jan. 19, and pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, first-degree felonies. Bond was set at $100,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, with the condition that Haines have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, according to court records. Bond was posted on Jan. 19.
Haines was indicted on Jan. 12, and is accused of raping a minor between Oct. 24, 2018 and Sept. 8, 2021, according to the indictment.
According to court records, a trial is scheduled for April 5, and a plea deadline hearing is scheduled for March 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.