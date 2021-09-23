JEFFERSON — Trial dates are set for the end of October for Joshua Gurto, who has been charged with aggravated murder and rape in one case and aggravated burglary and rape in another.
A status conference took place Wednesday afternoon in both cases.
County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said the status conferences are due to ongoing plea negotiations with Gurto. The status conferences have been set to allow Gurto’s lawyers to have one-on-one time with their client, O’Toole said.
“It is complicated, they’re pretty serious cases,” O’Toole said. “He has three lawyers, and all the lawyers need time with him. Up until now, there hasn’t been any real meaningful back and forth going on.”
O’Toole said the Prosecutor’s Office would need to run any plea deal by victims and interested police departments. There is no indication that a deal would be reached on Wednesday, she said.
In November 2017, Gurto was charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1 million, according to court records.
In December, 2020, Gurto was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to court records.
Trials are set in both cases for Oct. 29. The first trial in the aggravated murder case, where Gurto is accused of killing an 13-month-old child, was set in 2019, and has been rescheduled or continued multiple times.
O’Toole said she hopes the cases will be resolved with a plea deal.
