JEFFERSON — A new trial date has been set for Joshua Gurto, after a new judge was recently appointed to his case.
A trial is scheduled for May 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Gurto’s two cases. A status conference and a scheduling conference are scheduled for May 14.
A trial was scheduled for December of 2021, but was delayed due to an affidavit filed with the Ohio Supreme Court by Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole, seeking to disqualify Judge Marianne Sezon, who had been hearing the cases, according to court records.
Sezon recused herself in January, as did the other two Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judges, and Judge Patricia Cosgrove was appointed to oversee the cases, according to court records.
Gurto, 42, is awaiting trial on a pair of cases. In the first, he has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records. Gurto was accused of raping and murdering a 13-month old child in Conneaut in 2017.
In another case, Gurto was charged with one count of rape and two counts of aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to court records. In that case, Gurto is accused of raping a person in Conneaut in 2004.
A plea deal to resolve both cases was proposed last fall, and Sezon conducted a closed hearing before later rejecting the proposed agreement.
Gurto is being held in the Ashtabula County Jail on $1 million bond, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.