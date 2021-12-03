Trial cancelled in rape, aggravated burglary case due to attempt to remove judge

JEFFERSON — A jury trial scheduled to start today has been canceled after documents were filed with the Ohio Supreme Court seeking to disqualify Judge Marianne Sezon from the case.
Jury selection was to begin today in the first of Joshua Gurto’s two criminal trials. In this case, Gurto has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies and one count felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The case stems from a 2004 incident in Conneaut.
Judgement entries were filed on Nov. 29 from the Ohio Supreme Court, stating that the Clerk of the Supreme Court had accepted an affidavit seeking to disqualify Sezon from both the aggravated burglary and rape case, as well as an unrelated case in which Gurto has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.
In that case, Gurto has been accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old child in Conneaut in 2017.
Gurto pleaded not guilty in both cases.
The judgement entry in the the aggravated burglary and rape case states that Sezon has three weeks to file a response to the affidavit. Once Sezon files a response, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor will review the filings and issue a written ruling. Until that time, Sezon is deprived of any authority to preside over the case, according to the filing.
The person who filed the affidavit requested that all filings in this matter be sealed, according to the filing.
Because of that request, the documents filed with the Ohio Supreme Court are under seal unless the court orders them to be released, Supreme Court Spokesperson Edward Miller said in an email.
In October, Sezon rejected a proposed plea deal that would have resolved both cases.
