Along with the upcoming holiday season, comes holiday travel.
Airports and roads will be more crowded this year as AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13 percent from 2020.
This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80 percent over last year. As restrictions continue to lift and consumer confidence builds, AAA urges travelers to be proactive when making their travel plans this holiday season.
“This Thanksgiving, people are ready to get back to traveling,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “With restrictions being lifted and travel more accessible than in 2020, making new holiday memories with family and friends is once again a priority for Americans.”
With 6.4 million more Americans traveling this Thanksgiving coupled with the recent opening of the U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers — people should prepare for roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded.
Despite gas costing more than a dollar more per gallon than this time last year, 90 percent of people plan to travel by car as their preferred mode of travel.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula Post reminds motorists to buckle up every trip, every time. Since 2016, more than 2,700 people died in crashes because of not wearing a safety belt.
Before heading out, motorists should get their vehicles road trip-ready to avoid a breakdown along the way.
AAA expects to rescue more than 400,000 Americans at the roadside this Thanksgiving. Motorists should take their vehicles to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out on a road trip.
With the extra traffic, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will suspend roadwork and open up as many lanes as possible. However, it won’t be possible to remove all the orange barrels. Drivers should pay extra attention while driving through work zones and allow extra time to reach your destination.
The safety messages scattered across the state are meant to provide a reminder to all drivers to drive safe. There are more than 130 signs across Ohio.
“These lighthearted messages carry a very real and serious purpose,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks in a news release. “Our hope is that they will spark a conversation about safe driving and encourage travelers to make good choices on the road.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released its recommendations for holiday gatherings and related travel, saying that the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.
