GENEVA — Out-of-service buses caused canceled routes and confusion at the Geneva schools on Wednesday and Thursday.
Eight of nine buses that were inspected on Wednesday morning had issues flagged on them, District Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said at a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday night.
According to a statement released by the district, 10 afternoon bus routes had to be canceled because of the inspection report.
Hrina-Treharn said she received a number of phone calls and emails about the issue.
“I know that it is incredibly frustrating on the part of the parents, it is equally frustrating on the part of the district,” she said. “I can’t say enough, but I apologize, I realize it’s an inconvenience.”
Wednesday’s inspection was the second of three annual inspections, Hrina-Treharn said.
“Within a matter of hours, based on what was flagged, three of our buses are already fixed and are ready for re-inspection,” she said. “Unfortunately, when they get fixed, we can’t just put them back out on the road tomorrow morning for the a.m. route.”
The buses need to be inspected again before they can be used again.
“They were flagged for a variety of issues, but I will just share a few,” Hrina-Treharn said. “One was pulled off the road because the left corner of the bumper was pushed in. So for that reason alone, it was taken off of the road. Certainly it would still be able to transport students safely with the back bumper pushed in.”
She said Geneva officials were attempting to get the inspector back to the district on Thursday to inspect the three repaired buses, and another four have been sent out for repairs.
The board voted to hire a new director of transportation and maintenance and a new assistant mechanic at the meeting.
“We do still have to fill the head mechanic position,” she said.
Hrina-Treharn said that any student unable to make it to school due to the transportation issues would be marked as excused.
Board member Marti Milliken-Dixon suggested using district vans to transport students to school on Thursday morning, but Hrina-Treharn said the vans only hold a limited amount of students.
According to information posed to the district’s website on Thursday afternoon, three buses were returned to service, and only one bus route will not be serviced today.
Multiple parents expressed concerns about the transportation issues at Wednesday night’s meeting.
In other business:
• The district honored the late Mark Brace as the first member of its Soaring Above program.
“Soaring Above was created to honor and recognize individuals that support our district in outstanding ways,” Hrina-Treharn said. “From alumni to current staff, and extending to community members that support the education of our students, we have many invaluable supporters who go above and beyond to keep our district strong.”
Two people will be recognized each year.
“Our goal is to shine a light on those who have helped to positively impact our district, and have served as great role-models for our students,” she said.
Mark Winchell spoke about his friendship with Brace.
“I’m honored to stand here tonight and say a few words about my good friend Mark Brace,” he said. “Mark was truly one of a kind, and the greatest man I’ve ever known. I was fortunate enough to call him my friend and be around him for nearly 25 years.”
Brace came to Geneva High School as a sophomore, and had an immediate impact on everyone around him.
“His wit and his charm and his infectious humor was unlike anyone we’d ever met before,” Winchell said.
Brace died in 2021 after a battle with cancer.
Winchell said he considered what it meant for Brace to be the first person inducted into the Soaring Above Club.
“The first stone laid in a foundation of a cathedral or stadium is often called the cornerstone,” he said. “It’s specifically chosen for its unique characteristics, and its integrity. It must be strong and true, it must be able to withstand pressure and time. The single most important piece of something larger than itself, because every other stone that follows depends on that cornerstone.
“A great monument can only stand if the cornerstone is chosen perfectly, and I couldn’t think of a better cornerstone to build this hall of fame on than Mark Brace.”
• The board approved a resolution to suspend contract guidelines for the upcoming contract year to approve a two-percent increase to the base salary for administrators, directors, supervisors and central office staff.
