RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — An unoccupied trailer was destroyed by fire on Tuesday afternoon at 4700 Leon Road, according to7 Andover Fire Chief Allen Semai.
When firefighters arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m. they found the trailer fully involved, he said.
There was nobody at the trailer at the time and there were no injuries to firefighters, Semai said.
firefighters from Andover, Wayne, Rome, Dorset and Pierpont battled the blaze, along with firefighters from the western Pennnsylvania communities of North Shenango, Linesville and Summit.
