ASHTABULA — The tradition of blessing area mariners lives on in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Our Lady of Peace Parish observed the tradition at the 72nd annual Blessing of the Fleet on Sunday at the public dock.
The Blessing of the Fleet is a short prayer service asking for God’s blessings and protection upon all who will venture out on the sea this boating season. The tradition began in the 1930s when a priest at the Mother of Sorrows Church decided to send sailors and shipmasters off for a season of shipping on the Great Lakes with the faith of a safe return.
The ceremony also officially opened the boating season on the dock, City Council President John Roskovics said.
A wreath was cast on the water for all those who have died at sea.
The Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum and the Lift Bridge Community Association welcomes the new boating season at the riverfront on Bridge Street.
During the 19th century, Ashtabula Harbor was a major stop on the Underground Railroad during the American Civil War where slaves boarded ships to freedom north across Lake Erie to Canada.
Today, the harbor is known for its historic buildings, local boutiques, eclectic restaurants and variety of summertime events, including the Beach Glass Festival and the Wine and Walleye Festival.
