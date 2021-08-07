Last Saturday, while standing in line at the fairgrounds to enter my vegetables and flowers in the fair, I struck up a conversation with two young girls donning 4-H t-shirts ahead of me in line.
“Do you girls have animals in 4-H?” I asked.
They said they did — rabbits.
“When I was in 4-H, I showed pigs and steers,” I said, making a funny face.
They chuckled.
“Did you ever try to ‘walk’ a pig or lead a steer on a leash?” I said. “It’s not easy, but they told us it builds character.”
Back in those days, and even today, the county fair is one of the highlights of my summer.
When I was 12, I joined the Beef-A-Teers 4-H Club with a Hereford steer I named Sancho after a Disney movie featuring a steer of the same name. Sancho was a good steer. He was manageable — that is until the steer parade.
Back in the 1960s, somebody got the bright idea of having 4-H’ers parade their steers in a line in front of the grandstand. Just as Sancho and I approached the grandstand, the spectators started to applaud, scaring Sancho and he took off!
I don’t know why I didn’t let go of the leash, but I didn’t and Sancho dragged me on my stomach as we passed the grandstand. I finally let go and he ran off towards the west end exit of the fairgrounds.
Luckily, a friend was working the gate and grabbed Sancho as he loped by.
Despite the dragging incident, I loved Sancho and cried when I sold him at the market livestock sale. I refused to eat beef for a few weeks in protest.
The next year, I vowed not to get attached to my steers, Wilbur and Orville. Wilbur, a Hereford, was docile, but Orville, a Santa Gertrudis, was wide-eyed and wild. Trying to tame him to lead was impossible. During our first run on the farm he dragged me over the manure spreader filled with manure.
Again, you ask, why didn’t I let go off the leash? I don’t know.
The next year, I switched to raising pigs for the fair.
Again, I ask, “Did you ever try to walk a pig?”
The 4-H leaders taught us to use canes and try to keep the pig walking in a line between ourselves and the judge. Yeah, right.
Other than being called, “Pig Woman,” by some of my smart-aleck classmates, it wasn’t so bad. The first year, my Hampshire pig, Francis, won reserve champion.
In 1973, when I was 16, I did my part for women’s lib and entered the tractor pull. I was the first female to ever enter the pull and I won my division! What fun. From then on, my smart-aleck classmates, including Hubby, called me “Tractor Girl,” which I liked better than “Pig Woman.”
These days, I look at the county fair as a reunion of old friends and an opportunity to make memories with Delightful Granddaughter. You don’t need to walk a pig, lead a wild steer or enter the tractor pull to go. Just enjoy the fair!
Staff writer Shelley Terry has gone from Pig Woman to Tractor Girl to Mom and Grandmaw. Faithful readers know which she likes best. Look for Terry at the fair and stop and say hello.
