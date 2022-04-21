ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Tractor Supply customers are bound to notice a major remodel of the Ashtabula store.
The store now boasts an extensive Garden Center loaded with plants and lawn and garden essentials.
The enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient shopping as well as a new customer service hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of clothing, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more.
The Garden Center offers an expansive new assortment of lawn and garden products, including annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables.
Customers will also find items from national brands such as Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables, as well as new items for professional landscapers.
Tractor Supply employees constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features, said Beverly Nemitz, store manager.
"These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customer shopping,” she said. “We are excited for customers to visit our new space, especially the Garden Center that offers more products than ever before."
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he's excited to see the expansion at Tractor Supply.
"The additional offerings, including the new Garden Center, will certainly be a welcome additions for customers to enjoy," he said.
The Ashtabula Tractor Supply store continues to serve the needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others.
The store and its new Garden Center, 2915 N. Ridge E., is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
For the past 80 years, Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has served a unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle.
For more information, visit TractorSupply.com.
