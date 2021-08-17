Township trustees throughout Ashtabula County face challenges as they seek to provide dust control for hundreds of miles of unpaved roads or find ways to pave them.
Many rural townships do not have a large tax base to deal with the costs of paving roads, or even the ability to keep them dust-free on hot summer days.
Kingsville Township Trustee Mike Cliff, who is president of the Ashtabula County Townships Association, said strategic planning is essential as trustees seek to use their limited resources.
Townships have had to change with the times when it comes to dust control and seek cooperative ways to make projects feasible.
“For a lot of dirt roads in Kingsville Township we just choose to dust control,” Cliff said.
For decades many townships used bring to help control dust put the inability to determine where the brine, often taken from former oil wells, came from and what was in it led to lawsuits and issues regarding the potential health problems from the application, said Cliff and Trumbull Township Trustee Ron Tamburrino.
“You can’t put brine down anymore. We are passed that,” Cliff said.
Tamburrino agreed and discussed some of the problems when the bring, with potential carcinogens, would drain into private ponds, wells or streams and rivers.
Cliff said Kingsville Township uses a product called M70 with limestone placed on top. He said the process can work well for townships.
A pilot project, initiated in Trumbull and Ashtabula counties, allows grindings from paving projects completed by contractors to be given to townships to help in road maintenance. He said the project was initiated by State Sen. Sandy O’Brien, but has not been used in Ashtabula County yet.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the program could be helpful for townships as the prices of materials has sky rocketed. He also said he hopes that federal and state governments will allow use of the latest COVID-19 relief funds for road repair and paving.
He said leaders thought the use for road maintenance would be acceptable use but so far that has not provided.
Another trend for managing costs for townships has been cooperating across township lines, Cliff said. He said Kingsville Township has worked with a variety of other townships including Pierpont, Sheffield and Monroe.
“A lot of us have worked together,” Cliff said of the advantages to saving money on combined projects.
In Trumbull Township a recent township meeting regarding the status of a Hoffman Road paving project caused some concern among residents regarding the status of two miles of road paving.
Tamburrino said two miles of road were to be paved in a two phase project with an application for funding of one of the miles occurring in 2017 but slowed by a variety of issues including residents questioning various aspects of the paving, including some drainage concerns. He said the township has had to wait on Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Army Corps of Engineers and the problems that COVID-19 brought to the table which delayed the project completion for several years.
Tamburrino said one mile of the project is set to happen, if weather cooperates, in the next several weeks with completion anticipated in September or October. He said the second mile will be delayed as the funding application process will likely occur early next year to the Ohio Public Works Commission.
Townships, villages and cities have the option of applying for state funding that is given out by the Ohio Public Works Commission through a points system with final choices made by regional boards of the Ohio Department of Transportation, Tamburrino said. “They have an objective method to rate the need,” he said.
Levies for rural townships can be a challenge especially when residents have different experiences. Tamburrino said most of the residents in Trumbull Township live along paved state routes and are not usually willing to up their taxes to pay for residents who bought homes on dirt or gravel roads.
