ASHTABULA — A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the Topky Fountain’s restoration will be held Tuesday at Cornelius Park in downtown Ashtabula.
Larry Fargo, former owner of Fargo Machine Co., led the improvement effort of the circular fountain since July 2014, restoring the fountain back to its original glory.
The fountain was flowing in 2015, but more had to be done, including repairs, electrical work, shrubbery removal and installation of a new water line.
Fargo and volunteers completed the entire project this summer with the installation of a decorative, wrought-iron fence around the fountain.
“I had some great helpers,” he said.
Fargo, Brian Lewis, former owner of Penco Tool, and Aiden McClendon, of Fargo Machine Co., installed the fence. Rick Coblitz, owner of A. Louis Supply, prepared the sections for installation by removing packaging materials.
“Rick also took some great photos while history was being made,” Fargo said. “So many people have contributed to the project; it’s heartwarming.”
Doug and Dave Spencer, of Spencer Contracting, installed fence post footers in preparation for the fence to be erected.
While Fargo and volunteers worked on the project, the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association (ADDA) acted as the fiscal agent.
The ADDA’s main goal is to include as many people as possible to be involved with this project, demonstrating there is a strong showing of community pride and cooperation for restoring and improving this historic landmark, according to the ADDA website.
The total cost for all the fountain work amounts to more than $30,000, and much of the money was raised through donations and grants.
About 50 years ago, Oliver C. Topky donated the fountain to the city and it’s been a park landmark ever since. In recent years, the fountain fell into a state of disrepair.
In 2014, Ashtabula resident Darrell Hamilton suggested fixing the fountain. He helped Fargo by providing photographs and information about what the fountain looked like when all of the spray pipes were working.
