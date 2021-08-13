JEFFERSON — Morning thunderstorms delayed harness racing Thursday at the Ashtabula County Fair, but around 12:30 p.m. the sun came out and the temperature rose to 86 degrees with 95 percent humidity.
All this caused many fair goers to seek shade and cool refreshments.
The humidity and high temperature didn’t seem to make a big difference to harness racing fans as they flocked to the grandstand to cheer on their favorite sulky and participate in pari-mutuel wagering. Horses with names like Hitwiththeguys, Ifwisheserekisses, Into the Mist, Party Cruiser and Isle De La Citie thrilled spectators as they made their way past the finish line.
Local favorite Clair Umholtz said he got an unexpected surprise when Jefferson Area High School Class of ‘75 classmate, Ron Reeder, showed up to see him race. Reeder now lives in Indiana, while Umholtz resides in Northfield.
Near the race horse barns, Marian Armstrong of Marian’s Little People’s Face Painting, kept busy painting children’s faces. John Camplese, 8, of Ashtabula requested a flying dragon.
Patrons standing in line at the Cowboy Drinks stand had their choice of seven flavors: orange, grape, ginger ale, root beer, birch beer and diet root beer.
“It tastes creamier than regular root beer,” said Candace Jones of Ashtabula.
Dan’s Backyard BBQ hired 14-year-old Kyle Taublee, of Bristol Township, to don a pig costume and wave in customers.
“People ask if they can take a photo or if I’m hot,” he said.
But even in the sweltering heat, Kyle stayed cool because the pink costume was air conditioned, he said.
John Lutz, of Triple L T-shirts, said he was selling “everything” but Trump t-shirts seem to the hot item this year.
Wrapping up the afternoon, a Veterans’ Appreciation Day Ceremony drew a crowd at the grandstand. Veterans Service Commission Board President Richard Arndt provided opening remarks.
Young Marines provided posting of the colors and Veterans Service Officer, Tom Lucas, of Plymouth Township, sang the National Anthem.
Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht administered a POW/MIA Moment of Silence before speaking on “What it Means to be a Veteran.” Specht served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Gulf War.
The Veterans Promise was administered by Veterans Service Commission Director, Benjamin Schwartfigure, who put a lot of thought and effort into the planning of the service, said his fellow veterans.
Two P-51s flew over the grandstand, thanks to John Williams of Titan Aircraft.
Heather Martello of Martello Photography took photos of veterans.
Gazette Newspapers were the sponsor of the day.
