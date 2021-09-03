Tony O's Supermarket earns auditor's award   

NORTH KINGSVILLE — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas along with staff member, Jim Varckette, delivered a surprise this week to an Ashtabula County grocer.
Tony Orlando, owner and operator of Tony O’s Supermarket, received the 2021 Excellence in Measurement Award from the Auditor’s Office.
“Accuracy in measuring is more than just making sure your scales are correct, it is a commitment to best practice and quality with all service to the customers,” Thomas said. “And Tony O’s does that every day.”
Orlando has owned and operated Orlando’s Supermarket since 1999 when he purchased it from his father Sam Orlando. Sam opened Orlando’s in 1965, along with his wife, Emily.
“Those 56 years in operation makes the North Kingsville supermarket the oldest independent supermarket in Ashtabula County,” said Tony Orlando, who started helping his father in the store when he was a young boy.
“We do the best we can for the community.” he said. “Our meats, wines and selections are great. We would love to have people in to try our products.”
The Auditor’s Excellence in Weights and Measures Award recognizes the stations, companies and local entities, which go above and beyond in quality and service for weights and measures. The first recipient in 2019 was Robert Richcreek, owner of Richcreek gas station in Pierpont, and the second in 2020 was Joe Mezinger, owner of Cherry Valley Processing.
Orlando’s Supermarket is known for its meats and wines in addition to their selection of homemade prepared foods in the deli and bakery, as well as full-service catering.
The Weights and Measures Program managed by the Auditor’s Office is responsible for testing and inspecting commercial weighing and measuring devices such as scales, gasoline pumps and scanners.
The state assists in the testing and inspection of vehicle scales, fuel meters (fuel oil, gasoline and LP gas) and packaged consumer goods. Varckette has served as the inspector for Ashtabula County for 30 years.
“Tony [Orlando] has always been great to work with when we check their scales, never any issues,” Varckette said. “In fact, he helped us several years ago with a packaging issue on butter that ended up changing the corporation’s policy to benefit consumers.”
Thomas said Varkette does a tremendous job looking out for residents and protecting their interests.
“A quality Weights and Measures Program saves the average household at least $300 per year,” Thomas said. “Ashtabula County has 1,366 retail motor fuel dispensers inspected yearly in addition to 401 scales and 165 establishments which are checked once a year.”
