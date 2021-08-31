ASHTABULA — Last year, 39 Ashtabula County residents struggling with the disease of addiction died because of an unintentional overdose.
Although the community has made great strides in fighting the opiate epidemic, the number of deaths is a reminder that there’s a great deal of work left to do, said Kaitie Park, director of prevention and community engagement for the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board on State Road in Ashtabula.
“Today is a day set aside to remember those that we have lost to unintentional overdose deaths and those that are suffering from the disease of addiction,” she said. “This day of remembrance also allows us to bring the disease of addiction out in the open and acknowledge it as a true brain disorder that can be treated like any other chronic disease.”
In recognition of the problem and local lives lost to unintentional drug overdoses, the Ashtabula County commissioners will read a proclamation at 1:30 p.m. today for Overdose Awareness Day.
Here are ways that area residents can help reduce overdose deaths:
• Remember that every person struggling with a substance use disorder is a person that someone cares about. They are parents, children, aunts, uncles and friends of someone in our community; someone you might know and care about.
• If you know someone who is struggling with the disease of addiction or have friend who has a family member struggling with a substance use disorder be a support to them just like you would if they had any other life-threatening disease.
• Think about the words you use. Using terms like junkie, addict, drunk, or user stigmatizes the person who needs treatment and closes doors to recovery and a better life.
• Using “person first” language fights stigma every day. We should talk about a person struggling with a substance use disorder not an addicted person. The person in this battle with addiction is always a person first. We should never define them by their diagnosis. Individuals with cancer much prefer this term to cancer patient. No life should be defined by a disease that is attacking their brain or body and their struggles with that disease.
• Equip yourself with the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone. Anyone can receive a short training on how to use it and be prepared in an emergency. Free Naloxone is available in Ashtabula County at the following locations: Northwest Ambulance District, South Central Ambulance District, Community Counseling Center, Signature Health, Conneaut Fire Department-Station 1, Anchor of Hope, Ashtabula County Health Department, Be the City Church, The Peoples Church and First Community Church of God (Ashtabula).
“Let us remember those we have lost to overdose and their families,” Park said. “Every overdose is someone’s child, friend, loved one or parent. Help us decrease the stigma and shame.”
If you or someone you care about is struggling with a substance use disorder, call the Ashtabula County Hopeline at 800-577-7849 or go the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board website at www.ashtabulamhrs.org.
