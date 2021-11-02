Today is Election Day, and voters around the county will have their say on a number of issues and races, including a proposed increase to the county’s sales tax and city council races in Ashtabula and Geneva.
Ashtabula County Board of Elections Director John Mead said the board of elections is prepared for today’s election.
“We have our machines all distributed to the voting locations, and the poll workers are coming and going, getting their voting materials,” Mead said. “Everything’s going fine.” Mead said the BoE has enough poll workers, despite a number of call-offs on Monday.
Early voting stopped on schedule at 2 p.m. on Monday, Mead said, and a steady stream of early voters were in the office on Monday. At the conclusion of early voting, 1,079 people had voted early in the Board of Elections office, Mead said.
Just over 1,000 people voted early at the Board of Elections, and about 1,350 absentee ballots were sent by mail, according to election records. Mead said the BoE expected more. “So we may have a great turnout tomorrow, or not,” he said. “We don’t know.”
The sales tax increase was proposed by the Ashtabula County Commissioners, to fund the construction of a new jail. The measure would increase Ashtabula County’s sales tax by .5 percent for 20 years.
In Ashtabula, only one of the three council races taking place today is contested. Two candidates, Republican Stephen Kellat and Democrat Jodi Mills, are seeking the city council’s Ward 4 seat.
In Ward 3, Democrat RoLesia Holman is running unopposed, as is incumbent Ward 5 Councilperson Jane Haines.
In Geneva, seven candidates are running for three seats on city council. One incumbent is seeking re-election, Democrat Dana Schenk, and Republicans James Baehr, Bill Baker and Marsha Lamb, independents John Barbo and Jennifer Capo and Democrat James Miller are all seeking a seat as well.
None of the city council races in Conneaut are contested.
There are five contested village council races, in Andover, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Jefferson, Roaming Shores and Rock Creek. Roaming Shores also has a contested mayor’s race.
There are contested school board races in the Ashtabula Area City Schools, Conneaut Area City Schools, Grand Valley Local Schools and Pymatuning Valley Local Schools.
There are also a number of issues on the ballot, including a proposed five mill, continuing fire levy for Plymouth Township, which would allow the township to fund staffing the township’s fire department 16 hours a day. Hartsgrove Township is also seeking a new continuing three mill fire levy.
Mead encouraged everyone to vote.
