JEFFERSON — Anyone with tires they need to get rid of can dispose of up to four of them for free at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Proof of residency is required. Residents can dispose of up to 10 tires, but will have to pay $1 per tire beyond the first four, according to the county’s website.
Anyone wishing to drop off tires can enter the fairgrounds through the entrance on the west side of North Poplar Street.
The event is being hosted by Ashtabula County’s Community Services and Planning Department.
No tires with a rim size exceeding 22 inches and no rims will be accepted.
