JEFFERSON — Whether a new sentencing hearing can be done before May 16 was one of the issues discussed Tuesday at a status conference for convicted cop killer Odraye Jones.
Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder presided over the hearing, the second in the process of a new sentencing hearing.
Jones has been on death row for 25 years for shooting and killing Ashtabula Police Officer William D. Glover Jr. on Nov. 17, 1997. A jury convicted him and recommended the death sentence.
Jones, now 46, had his death sentence revoked last August by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. A panel of three judges decided Jones’ sentence was tainted with racism at the penalty phase of his trial. The decision allowed for Jones to be granted a new sentencing hearing to be held within 180 days.
Several Ashtabula City police officers and Glover's widow, Marianne Glover Waldman, and her son, Sean, filled the courtroom for solidarity for their fallen fellow officer, husband and father.
One member of the Jones family attended the hearing.
Jones was more subdued during Tuesday's hearing than the Jan. 27 status conference, which was filled with vulgar language and disruptive behavior.
He did, however, repeat some of the same thoughts.
“These lawyers don’t speak for me," he said. "You are violating my right to represent myself."
When Schroeder addressed him as Mr. Jones, Jones said, “That’s not my name.”
Schroeder acknowledged that Jones changed his name to Malik Allah U Akbar while in prison, but that he will be called Odraye Jones during these hearings.
The court was also aware that Jones filed a motion to represent himself.
One of Jones' three defense attorneys, John B. Juhasz Jr., told the court they want to hire a mitigation investigator from Columbus at a cost of $5,000. Juhasz said he's hired this particular investigator for other cases and was satisfied with his services.
Schroeder told Juhasz to go ahead and contact the mitigation investigator, if Ashtabula County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa did not object. She said she did not object.
Jones said, "I object. They don't speak for me."
"Don't speak out," Schroder said.
Jones said, "You are violating my rights. I filed a motion to recuse you because you are bias."
Schroeder reminded Jones that his conduct in court could be a factor in the decision to determine if he can represent himself.
The judge asked the attorneys about the request to extend the 180-day deadline, which is May 16, to re-sentence Jones. That deadline gives prosecutors and defense attorneys 180 days to prepare, choose a jury, bring forth evidence and witnesses and complete a re-sentencing trial.
Both sides agreed they expect the trial alone to take a month.
"We can all agree it's not realistic to try and re-sentence a 25-year-old case in 180 days," Juhasz said, adding they should ask for an extension by providing "good faith reasons" why they should be allowed more time.
Cantalamessa said she filed a motion to vacate the court's sentencing entry, which she seemed to believe is a better option.
Jones said he agreed with the state's motion.
Cantalamessa pointed out that Jones' conviction would still stand — only the sentence would be vacated.
"By vacating the entry, it would remove the timeline," she said. "The prosecution is waiting for the judgement motion."
Schroeder said he will decide on the state's motion within the next few days.
County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole, who watched the hearing remotely from out of town, said afterward that the prosecution is ready to go forward.
In order for the case to go forward, Jones’ competence must be determined, Schroeder said.
Juhasz said he's arranged for a doctor to perform a competency evaluation on Jones this week to determine if he’s mentally competent to stand trial and if he’s technically and legally competent to represent himself.
Schroeder told Jones it would be in his best interest to comply.
The new sentencing trial came about after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District judges reviewed the case and took notice of testimony from a clinical psychologist, who diagnosed Jones with antisocial personality disorder.
The psychologist testified that Black men with this disorder would commit more murders. He said the only treatment for them was to “throw them away, lock them up,” according to Judge Richard Allen Griffin, one of three on the panel.
After hearing this testimony, the Ashtabula County jury recommended the death penalty. The court accepted the recommendation.
The judges did uphold the ruling that Jones murdered Glover, shooting him at close range with hollow-point bullets.
Last month, deputies transferred Jones from the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown to the Ashtabula County jail, where he will remain at least until the next status conference set for Feb. 24.
