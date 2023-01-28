JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office has certified the real property tax amounts payable in 2023 to the county treasurer after some inescapable delays.
Tax charges are available for property owners to view on the county auditor’s website. Property owners can print their bill or view charge summary information.
Because of the unforeseen delays, property owners have until an extended deadline of March 1 to pay the first half of their property taxes to the county treasurer.
“The time delay was us working with our vendor to finalize rates for the county,” County Auditor David Thomas said.
There’s some good news for taxpayers this year — four local governments voluntarily lowered their tax rates for 2023 payments. Children Services lowered their collections by .5 mills; Pymatuning Valley Schools’ bond levy will decrease by 1.7 mills; Geneva-on-the-Lake will not collect their 1.7-mill ambulance bond, and the Austinburg Township fire truck bond will decrease by .25 mills.
Voters passed several tax increases resulting in effective tax rates rising: Jefferson Village passed a new 1.5-mill fire levy; Jefferson Emergency Rescue District increased its ambulance levy from 1 to 2 mills; Colebrook Township replaced their 1.5 mill fire and EMS levy, and Rome Township increased its fire and EMS levy from 2.5 mills to 3 mills.
“Unless you live in an area that voted for an increase, it’s likely your taxes stayed constant or actually decreased this year,” Thomas said. “I encourage everyone to look on our website to view their tax distribution, bill, and property info.”
The Auditor’s Office certified over the tax amounts on Jan. 25 to the Treasurer’s Office, which began Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff’s work to prepare tax bills and get information to mortgage companies and banks.
Maki-Cliff said her office is prepared to take tax payments for property owners wishing to pay prior to receiving their bill in the mail.
“We have lots of options for people to pay their tax bill: credit card, check, over the phone, online, and even cash in person, if people would like,” she said.
In addition to traditional payments twice a year with first and second half, Maki-Cliff and her office staff remind property owners that they have the option to pay on a payment plan and work with her office on what fits their needs.
“We try to be as flexible as possible and are always happy to work with tax payers to lower the burden of tax payments,” she said.
Tax bills excluding mobile homes are being mailed soon and due March 1, but can be paid now by looking on the auditor’s website for the information. Mobile home bills will be delivered in several weeks with a later due date.
Tax payers are encouraged to ask questions and reach out to either the auditor or treasurer’s office for assistance.
