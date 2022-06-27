JEFFERSON — Tim Fairfield is Jefferson Area Local High School’s new principal, according to school officials.
Fairfield will fill the slot vacated by longtime high school principal Jeremy Huber, who will be taking on a larger role within the school district as student success coordinator. Huber will be in charge of positive behavioral intervention, Superintendent John Montanaro said.
“Jeremy has the skills and experience to assist our principals and teachers in prioritizing student success,” he said. “We welcome Tim [Fairfield] to this new position and look forward to working with him as he takes over the high school for the 2022-23 school year.”
Fairfield began his career in education as a seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher in the West Branch Local School District. He also served as a career based intervention teacher at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.
He’s also served as assistant high school principal at West Branch High School, from 2011 to 2015, and then became the high school principal at Bristol High School, Bristolville, where he has served as principal for the past seven years.
“Throughout the interview process, Tim impressed the interview committee made up of teachers and administrators with his experience and commitment to excellence,” Montanaro said. “Recommendations written on Tim’s behalf attested that he is an excellent communicator who can build relationships with his staff, students, families, and fellow administrators.”
Fairfield said he’s excited to start his new job in July.
“My research about the Jefferson Area Local Schools showed that there are many accomplishments to celebrate at Jefferson Area High School,” he said. “The respect the community has for the school and its staff is a testament to the job that has been done so far.”
Fairfield said he will work with the administrative team, teachers, students and the community to understand the curriculum, available resources, community needs, and long-standing traditions. He plans to then move forward to build upon the success and excellence that has been established through Huber’s leadership, he said.
Fairfield and his wife, Theresa, have three children Jacob, 20, who is a junior at the University of Akron, Colin, 18, who is a senior at Girard High School and Brooklyn, 12, who is in the sixth grade at Girard Intermediate school. The family also enjoys the company of Emma their Golden Retriever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.