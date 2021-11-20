CHRISTMAS CONCERT TICKETS AVAILABLE
JEFFERSON — Jefferson First Baptist Church will present a Sherry Cornell “Let It Be Christmas” concert.
Free tickets now available for 7 p.m. shows on Dec. 10-11 and for 2 p.m. Dec. 12.
The concert will take place at the church, 85 West Jefferson St.
Email requests to cornell2@windstream.net. Please include your name, the performance you wish to attend, the number of tickets needed and where they can be mailed. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a very limited number of tickets will be given out. First come, first served.
