JEFFERSON — All veterans will be admitted free at the Ashtabula County Fair on Thursday, with proper identification.
The Ashtabula County Veteran’s Services Commission (VSC) will perform the Veteran’s Promise at 5 p.m. in front of the grandstand.
The promise is designed to remind family, friends and neighbors that when veterans hang up their uniforms, they did not hang up their duty to defend all that they hold dear, according to the VSC.
Veterans and their families are encouraged to visit the Veteran’s Wall on the east side of the fairgrounds. A longtime member of the fair board, the late Everett Helfer, played an essential role in planning and building the wall about 15 years ago. The wall stands as a reminder of what military veterans did for their country.
Last year, more than 50 veterans from all branches of the military participated in the fair’s special salute.
Other events going on at the fair on Thursday, include:
• Draft horse team hitch — 10 a.m. in the Draft Horse Ring.
• Harness racing and pari-mutuel wagering — 11:30 p.m. on the track in front of grandstand.
• Junior Fair Beef Breeding shows — 1 p.m. in the Kaszar Show Barn.
• Junior Fair Steer Show — 6 p.m. in Show Arena.
• Free Ted Riser and the Marshall Band concert at 7 p.m. on stage in front of grandstand. Riser famous for his fun video and song, “Don’t Leave Your Beer in the Sun.”
All of the events on Thursday are free for veterans, including Riser’s country music concert.
For all other fairgoers, the events and concert are free Thursday, with the price of admission.
Parking is always free and transportation to the gates is free for everyone.
