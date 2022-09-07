GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Thunder on the Strip is back for its 16th year, bringing in tens of thousands of motorcyclists to the village.
“We got a lot of big vendors this year, and they’re already getting set up,” said Dwayne Bennett, organizer of the event and Geneva-on-the-Lake mayor.
Many of the larger vendors started setting up at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, he said.
More than 100 bands will be performing at this year’s event.
“We’re expecting a good turnout for that,” Bennett said.
The stunt show, a long-time staple of the event, will be changed slightly this year, with new riders.
“They’re just doing a totally different kind of show this year,” Bennett said. “They wanted to change it up.”
A mini-bike race — a new event — is scheduled on Saturday.
Bennett said he expects around 50,000 attendees.
“A lot of people that have called said everything’s booked within a half hour of here,” he said. “So I’m expecting it to be pretty big.”
Village Administrator Jeremy Schaffer said council approved a resolution to have the Strip be limited to motorcycle parking only.
“What we figured out is, for safety services, for EMS and police, it’s a lot easier to see when they pull out of all the intersections,” Bennett said.
Previously, if larger vehicles were parked next to an intersection, it could be difficult for first responders to see, he said.
“Council approved doing it for the last three or four years or so, and it’s been like night and day, easier to get in and out,” Bennett said.
There are a significant number of large vendors at the event, he said.
“We have repeat vendors here at Thunder, some of them have been here the whole 16 years,” he said. “I think we lost a few of them just because those guys couldn’t make it while [COVID] was going on.”
There are vendors who can install any type of accessory on a motorcycle, Bennett said.
“You can pull your bike right up there, come back in an hour or two and it’ll be ready to go,” he said.
A lot of people wait for the event to have work done on their bikes because it’s convenient, Bennett said.
Many vendors came from the Sturgis, S.D., motorcycle rally, which took place last month, he said.
“Word’s getting around that we’re a great event,” Bennett said.
There will be a free shuttle to take visitors from one end of the strip to the other, and multiple taxi services will be available for transportation.
Bennett saod Thunder on the Strip brings a lot of people into the area, Bennett said.
“It’s a great boost for the whole county,” he said. “We’re a tourism county, so more heads in beds helps everybody.”
