GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Thursday marked the first day of 2023’s Thunder on the Strip, with nice weather and lines at the event’s merchandise booth.
Dwayne Bennett, Geneva-on-the-Lake mayor and organizer of Thunder on the Strip, said the attendance on Thursday afternoon was better than usual.
“They’re all coming out early,” he said. “I think Wednesday night was even good this year. Where, normally, we wouldn’t even have any entertainment on Wednesday, we’re talking, maybe next year putting entertainment on for Wednesday as well.
“We had a lot of people who came in a day early or stayed through Labor Day. Some of our businesses had a lot of people on Wednesday.”
Everyone is excited about the event, Bennett said.
“All the businesses are really excited about it, it’s a good blast for end-of-the-season income, everybody kind of depends on it now,” he said.
There are a number of new vendors participating in Thunder on the Strip this year.
Five new riders are participating in the stunt show this year, Bennett said.
P.J. Macchia, who books the entertainment for Thunder on the Strip, said there are a lot of bands playing at the event.
“We have a Kid Rock tribute this year, it’s the first year having those guys,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good local bands, so come out and support them.”
Bands covering a wide variety of genres of music are scheduled, Macchia said.
He said he starts booking bands for next year on Monday.
“We’ve got some good bands lined up for next year already, looking forward to it,” Macchia said.
Village Administrator Jeremy Shaffer said the event’s permit was issued early, and council approved closing both sides of the strip for motorcycle-only parking early.
“So actually, I think we were ahead of the game on set-up,” he said.
Village employees set up cones and parking signs at 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, Shaffer said.
“It went really good,” he said. “Police and fire, they’re ready. We don’t expect anything, other than a normal kind of weekend, with just more people here,” he said.
Labor Day weekend was packed, and there was no trouble, Shaffer said.
Robert Johnson, owner of Optic Armor Eyewear, said he had heard about Thunder on the Strip for years.
“All my vendor buddies had said if I can get in, get in,” he said. “So I finally had the opportunity to do it, and here I am.”
Johnson travels the country visiting events like Thunder on the Strip, he said.
“You meet a lot of great people from all over the world,” he said. “It’s fun.”
Vendors are expecting a lot of visitors, Johnson said.
His business is focused on eye protection, focusing on items made in the United States.
“I’m very impressed with how everything’s laid out and how the town’s put together, and I’m looking forward to a great weekend,” Johnson said.
