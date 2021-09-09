GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Thunder on the Strip returns to Geneva-on-the-Lake today, after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will run from Thursday to Sunday, according to the Thunder on the Strip website.
Dwayne Bennett, one of the founders of the event and mayor of Geneva-on-the-Lake, said setup for the event started on Tuesday. Looking at the weather for the coming weekend, Bennett said he expects about the same size crowd as previous events. In 2019, there were 50 to 60 thousand people at the event, Bennett said.
“I think with the weather staying like this, I think we’ll be right on track,” he said.
Missing 2020 because of COVID-19 was difficult, Bennett said.
“I think everybody’s just excited for [Thunder] to go on,” he said. A number of vendors took a significant hit last year because instead of attending 30 or more events, they could only attend seven or eight, Bennett said. “I think they’re excited to get back into the swing,” he said.
The Contraband Stunt Team has a new member, Bennett said. The stunt team has performed a number of times in previous years.
The stunt team will be performing on Friday at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., on Saturday at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. and at 12, 2:30 and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition, there are three stages at Thunder on the Strip this year, with a number of bands playing throughout the event, Bennett said.
“That’s going to be a hit,” he said.
Parking will be restricted to motorcycles only on both sides of the Strip, Bennet said. In 2019, having both sides of the street restricted to motorcycle parking worked very well, he said.
Bennett said family oriented events take place during the day, then at night there are events for the older crowd. Next year, Bennett hopes to get a second stunt show and a bigger band to act as a headliner for the event. He emphasized that the bands playing at the event currently are great, as well.
“We’re going to try for next year to make it even better,” Bennett said.
