GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Thunder on the Strip drew record attendance over the weekend, organizer Dwayne Bennett said on Monday.
Bennett, the mayor of Geneva-on-the-Lake, said Thunder on the Strip probably had the largest Thursday and Friday crowds since the start of the event.
“The attendance usually starts after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Friday,” Bennett said. “We saw it pretty much all day after noon.”
There was an hour wait to get into the strip from either end on Saturday, he said.
“Saturday was a record day for sure,” said Bennett, who estimated there were 60,000 to 70,000 people at the event over its four-day run.
“We had so many pikes and no place to park them, almost, even with both sides being bike parking only,” Bennett said. “The nice thing was, with all those people, we had no issues, no problems.”
There were more than 100 bands at this year’s event.
“The stunt show was one of the best ones we’ve ever had,” Bennett said. “The attendance on that was great.”
There were some changes to the event’s stunt show this year.
“Obviously, this one worked out with with the new riders,” Bennett said. “They have some of their own ideas that they want to get together and make that even better than it was this time.”
Vendors at the event were pleased, he said.
“The handlebar and suspension setup that we had was a big hit,” Bennett said.
There were also vendors who could install LED lighting on motorcycles and others who were doing custom pin-striping.
Planning for next year’s event has already started.
“We book most of our entertainment almost a year in advance,” Bennett said. “So we’ll start working on that right now.”
Bennett thanked the community for supporting the event.
“I think, all in all, we had good options for everybody, and everybody had a good time,” Bennett said.
