ASHTABULA — The Thunder Creek Band’s tip jar provided the funds needed for the band to support a good cause.
The band donated $1,283 to Feed Our Vets Ashtabula during a concert in Geneva.
“That night we decided that since people were being so generous we would continue raising money,” said Mark Lambert, band member. “Saturday night, Oct. 29, we gave Tracey Bidwell from Feed Our Vets Ashtabula an additional $1,833 at the Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars Halloween Party.”
Thunder Creek Band thanks everyone who donated, as well as the establishments/events that allowed the band to put the tip jar out, including Geneva Concerts in the Park, Jefferson Concerts in the Park, Perry Concerts in the Park, Dublin Down in Ashtabula, Geneva VFW, Debonne Vineyards, Jackie’s Sports Bar & Grill, Pioneer Picnic, Austinburg Country Days, Deers Leap Winery, The Winery at Spring Hill, Covered Bridge Festival, Hartsgrove Party in the Park, and the Ashtabula VFW.
“With the everyone’s support we were able to raise over $3,000 in five months,” said Kenny Accord, band member. “Thank you to everyone for being amazing and generous fans. A huge thank you to the veterans, without you we couldn’t do what we do!”
