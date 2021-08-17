CONNEAUT — A donation from the UH Conneaut Thrift Shop funded purchase of a new cardiac monitoring system for UH Conneaut.
The thrift shop donated $12,226 for the purchase of the system, according to a statement from UH.
“We are so grateful for the generous donation made to UH Conneaut Medical Center’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit,” Cindy McKinley, Coordinator of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation at UH Conneaut, said in a statement. “This new equipment will enable us to monitor heart rhythms, formulate an individual treatment plan, and collect data during supervised exercise sessions that is very specific to the cardiac rehab participant.”
Patients referred to the rehabilitation unit have experienced heart attacks, surgical repair of a of a blood vessel or had bypass surgery or a valve replacement, McKinley said in the statement.
UH Conneaut’s Thrift Shop started in the 1970s, and is staffed by volunteers.
“Each year, I ask UH Conneaut for a wish list. Our volunteers are responsible for deciding where the money goes, and how much we give to each project,” Cheryl Johnston, President of UH Conneaut Thrift Shop, said in the statement. “When this opportunity to help expand cardiac care was presented to us, we knew we wanted to be a part of it.”
