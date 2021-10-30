MONROE TOWNSHIP — A pair of incumbents are being challenged for their seats in a three-way race.
John Griggs and Roger Sherman Jr. are seeking re-election, while Thomas Spencer is seeking election to a trustee seat.
Griggs, a Monroe Township resident for the last 53 years, worked for ODOT for nine years, and worked for the Ashtabula County Highway Department for 24 years, according to informationhe provided. Griggs said he is seeking re-election because the current trio of trustees work well together, and they have been making progress. The trustees have paved seven roads in four years, he said.
“I have experience, motivation and good working relations with the other trustees to get the job done,” Griggs said in information provided to the Star Beacon.
Both Griggs and Sherman mentioned the township starting a paid ambulance service.
Sherman is seeking re-election to continue working on issues he started when he first ran for office, he said in an email.
“I would like to continue working on the ditching and drainage of the township roads,” Sherman said.
Sherman also highlighted the road work the township has done.
Spencer said he is seeking a trustee position after several residents asked him to run. One of the main reasons he is running is that he lives on a dirt road.
“I think it’s important that our trustees live on a dirt road,” he said.
“The dirt roads are our biggest complaint out here, dust control and maintaining them. That’s where I just want to keep up with it and help,” he added later.
If elected, Spencer said he would seek to continue the township’s road improvement projects.
Spender said he is available around the clock, and he is in the township every day.
