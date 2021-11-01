Three vying for contested Denmark Township Trustee seats

DENMARK TOWNSHIP — No matter what happens on election day, there will be a new face on the Denmark Township Board of Trustees.
Incumbent Robert Fink is joined in the race by D. Randy Talcott and Robin Osborn.
Fink said the current trustees have been making good progress improving the roads, and he hopes to continue that work
Fink said he loves Denmark Township, and believes it is a great place to live, because it is away from city life.
Fink said his priorities if re-elected would be to make the roads better and do more ditching. “Our residents try to keep their cars up, buy the best transportation they can have because we all live out here in the sticks,” Fink said. “So you know, try to buy something better and you go down a road that’s full of holes, first thing you know, you’ve got front end troubles.”
Osborn moved to the township in 1999, and decided to run because she believes the township needs a new perspective, she said. Osborn said she would like the township to have a five year plan.
The biggest concern Osborn said she heard from residents when seeking signatures from residents was issues with the roads.
“I would also like to get more people to be more involved in the township, come to meetings, voice your opinions, ask questions, and I think a lot of folks just don’t,” Osborn said.
Talcott decided to run for trustee after being approached by a number of people.
If elected, Talcott said his primary focus would be roads and drainage. The state routes in the township are well taken-care of, but the the secondary roads in the area are in bad shape, he said.
The condition of the township’s gravel roads is deplorable, Talcott said. “A lot of it’s got to do with drainage, the ditching and the road berms,” Talcott said. “I’ve been out here for 20 years and I’ve never seen a thing done in the ditches or the road berms.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.