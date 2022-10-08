ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post is investigating a three-vehicle crash resulting in a serious injury.
The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 20 and State Road, reports show.
A man on a white scooter was traveling eastbound on Route 20, while a black Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling westbound Route 20, according to OHP reports.
The PT Cruiser turned left onto State Road and struck the scooter. The rider of the scooter was ejected.
The scooter overturned and slid into a red 2006 Mazda 6 stopped in the northbound lane of State Road at Route 20.
The rider of the scooter was flown by medical helicopter to Metro Health in Cleveland.
The drivers of the PT Cruiser and the Mazda 6 were not injured in the crash.
The rider of the scooter was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.
The Ashtabula Township Fire Department, Ashtabula police, and Community Care Ambulance assisted OHP at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.