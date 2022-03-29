JEFFERSON — Three people have been sentenced for their roles in the death of Brantley Santiago, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
Valorie Olah was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison, after being found guilty on Feb. 24 of one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of child endangerment, a third-degree felony. Samantha Olah was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of one count of child endangerment, a third-degree felony.
The Olahs ran a babysitting service at the time of Santiago’s death, and were babysitting Santiago when he received the injuries that led to his death.
Santiago’s mother, Beverly Santiago, was sentenced to community control as part of a plea agreement. Beverly Santiago was informed that if she violated the terms of her community control, she could be sent to prison for three years.
Brantley Santiago died in on April 27, 2018. His death was ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in August, 2018. At the time, law enforcement officials said the cause of Santiago’s injuries was initially reported as a fall down the stairs.
Valorie and Samantha Olah were both initially charged with two counts of murder, unclassified felonies, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree felonies, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony, according to court records.
Beverly Santiago was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, according to court records. She pleaded no contest to endangering children.
