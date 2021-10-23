KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — Three township residents are seeking to be elected to the position of fiscal officer after the former fiscal officer left before the end of her term.
Michael DeFazio, Sharon Huey and Anna Thayne are all seeking the position.
DeFazio is a firefighter/paramedic with the Ashtabula Township Fire Department and has attended Kingsville Township meetings for the last three years while serving as the township’s zoning administrator, he said in an email.
Attending the meetings has given DeFazio a working knowledge of how the township conducts its business, he said. DeFazio learned the duties and responsibilities of the fiscal officer position by observing the previous fiscal officer during meetings, he said.
DeFazio previously served as president and secretary of the IAFF Local 2710, he said.
“I chose to run for the office of township fiscal officer as another opportunity to serve the community,” he said.
Huey recently retired after working for 20 years in banking and 22 years in the county court system, serving under three judges, according to a written statement she provided.
She is an active member of the Kingsville Township Fire Department Boosters. Huey and her husband care for the flowers in the park and decorate it for the holidays.
Huey believes her professional background has equipped her well for the position of fiscal officer, which includes payroll, budgeting, proper reporting and filing and maintaining township records. She wishes to continue contributing to the township, according to the information Huey provided.
Thayne said her three motivations are love for God, love for family and love for her community, and that motivated her to put her name in contention for the race.
Thayne works remotely as an insurance premium auditor, she said.
“So I have background with payroll information, with financial documents, with all that kind of stuff,” she said. Because she works remotely, Thayne is responsible for making sure her work is done in a timely fashion, she said.
The township employees work very hard and deserve to be treated well, Thayne said.
