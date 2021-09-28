ASHTABULA — Two seats are up for grabs for Ashtabula Township trustee with three candidates running in the Nov. 2 election.
Stephen J. McClure
Stephen J. McClure, a member of the Ashtabula Township Board of Trustees, is seeking to retain his seat on the board.
A lifelong Ashtabula resident, McClure has been a township trustee for 19 years and before that served six years on the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education. He’s also a member of the Ashtabula County Planning Commission.
McClure received his business management degree from Kent State University, Ashtabula. He worked for the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities as the Director of Transportation and the Director of Operations prior to joining Ashtabula County Department of Jobs and Family Services in January of 2016.
“It is my desire to continue to accept the responsibilities assigned to this office,” he said. “I pledge my cooperation and assistance to all the people, and will continue to provide you with efficient and progressive government.”
McClure’s motto is people, progress and protection.
“If you satisfy those three objectives, everything else falls into place,” he said. “I love living in Ashtabula Township. I hope we can work together for a brighter future. I will continue to promote Ashtabula Township as a great place to do business and an even better place to live. Together we can achieve the extraordinary.”
During his time on the board, the trustees reduced spending without cutting services, received more than $500,000 in grants for the fire department, worked with the sheriff to provide police protection, strengthen infrastructure in the industrial corridor, continued the street paving program and kept winter roads passable.
“The position of township trustee is more than a one issue job,” he said. “As a trustee I have been faced with many challenges including deep cuts in state funding ... Through great planning and proper utilization of our workforce we are weathering the storm and still continue to provide excellent public services despite the state cuts.”
Bambi Paulchel
Incumbent Bambi Paulchel is in her third term of office on the Board of Trustees.
She is a licensed real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Ashtabula. She’s worked as a human resource manager, safety director and volunteer for many community events.
She’s a past board member of the Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce, Ashtabula City Park Board and Ashtabula Township Park Commission (Lake Shore Park).
She has lived and worked in Ashtabula most of her life.
She and her husband, Jim Paulchel, own and operate “The River View,” a vacation rental in the historic Harbor District.
“I am honored to serve as an Ashtabula Township trustee for the past eight years,” she said. “I enjoy giving back to the community and being in a position to assist residents and businesses to enjoy a peaceful and prosperous community.”
The Board of Trustees has worked successfully together to provide the same services to residents with substantially less money, she said.
“We have obtained more than $1 million in state and federal grant money for a new fire truck, emergency equipment, personnel training and road paving,” she said. “We continue to improve our infrastructure and neighborhoods with our annual street paving program.”
Paulchel said they also worked with the county sheriff to provide police protection for township residents.
Anthony Metcalf
Anthony Metcalf, a township native and eighth-generation settler, said his passion from his family’s history drove him to run for a seat on the board.
A graduate of Edgewood Senior High School, Metcalf has owned Metcalf Glass in Ashtabula since 1995.
After high school he attended communication school but didn’t pursue a career in communications because “I like the glass business too much,” he said.
If elected, Metcalf promises to provide services, such as police, firefighters and water to township residents.
He believes Ashtabula Township’s parks, small-town ambience and proximity to Lake Erie offer the best of everything to residents and visitors.
“I have been in business 26 years in this community,” he said. “I want to give back to my community; serve the people I see every day.”
Metcalf said he feels a personal connection to Ashtabula Township because of his family history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.