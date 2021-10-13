SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula Municipal Court Judge Laura DiGiacomo held a Convocation Ceremony for the Municipal Court Specialized Docket on Sept. 21 at Lakeside High School’s auditorium.
Three graduates were honored during the drug court ceremony. They are Justin Fourqurean, Amber Jarvis and Jason Hood.
“We are very proud of the graduates; they are truly amazing people who have overcome many obstacles to successfully complete the program,” DiGiacomo said. “The program is 18 to 24 months long. Currently, we have over 20 participants in all phases of the program.”
Drug courts are judicially supervised court dockets that provide a sentencing alternative of treatment combined with supervision and support for people living with serious substance use.
The judge thanked the treatment team, advisory committee and all who came to support the graduates and the program. Drug Court Administrator Kathy Kasputis assisted in the ceremony.
“Without their hard work and dedication in fighting the drug epidemic, this Specialized Docket would not exist,” she said.
